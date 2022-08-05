PetroRio (PRIO3) has another positive result, but analysts are eyeing the company’s next steps

PetroRio (PRIO3), a Brazilian oil and gas company specializing in the recovery of mature fields, reported solid figures in its balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), but analysts are focused on the next developments for the company. Shares operate close to stability in this Thursday’s session, with slight gains of 0.55%, at R$ 23.89, around 10:50 am (Brasilia time).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled US$ 269 million, in line with Itaú BBA’s expectations and 18% above the last quarter, due to the increase in sales, the in the price of oil and a lower cost of extraction. The bank’s analysts maintain a “buy” recommendation for PRIO3 with a target price of R$22, even though the value is 7.5% below the previous day’s closing.

“In relation to the organic growth of the company’s production, we expect that over the next few months the market will focus on the development of the Frade field, in particular on the production of the ODP4 well, since it presented an initial production of 15,000 barrels per day. , practically doubling the production of the field”, evaluates the BBA.

Bradesco BBI also pointed out that this was another good quarter. The bank’s analysts raised their 2022 Ebitda estimate by 35% due to higher oil prices and new wells in Frade. For the 2023 and 2024 estimates, projections have been increased by 23% to reflect new wells at Frade, as well as a more up-to-date production curve for Albacora Leste.

“We still see the Albacora Oeste lawsuit as the biggest potential trigger for action. At this stage, we see a

limited risk of devaluation if the result is negative. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and with

new target price for the end of 2023”, which went from BRL 41 to BRL 49 per share, or upside potential of 106% compared to the previous day’s closing.

The lifting cost continues its downward trajectory, ending the quarter at US$ 11.1 per barrel, again reaching the lowest number in the company’s history. In 2Q21, the lifting cost was US$ 14.2 per barrel. “The search for the lowest possible extraction cost is the way companies in the sector have to defend themselves against an eventual drop in oil prices. Therefore, PetroRio’s focus on optimizing costs is a strong point”, evaluates Levante Ideias de Investimento.

For the analysts of the research house, more important than analyzing the results presented is to look at the future of the company. In addition to the large increase in production already carried out with its revitalization plan, PetroRio awaits the

conclusion of the acquisition of 90% of the Albacora Leste field. After the transition, the field will initially contribute with a production of around 27 thousand barrels per day, which is equivalent to 81% of the production reported this quarter.

“One of the most relevant assets of Petrobras’ divestment plan (PETR4), the Albacora Oeste field

is still being negotiated. This field is even bigger than the Albacora Leste, and we believe that PetroRio will be able to conclude the negotiations with a happy ending. The recent drop in the price of oil may favor the company in negotiations”, says Levante.

Credit Suisse points out that, recently, there was a flow of news about the possible cooling of negotiations on Albacora (later denied by Petrobras), which brought some volatility. In the bank’s view, the purchase of a 70% stake in Albacora can be worth something around R$8 to R$12 per share (without considering dilution). On the other hand, if the operation does not proceed this could remove the overhang (or excess shares in the market) on account of a potential capital increase to finance the acquisition.

Looking at a longer term, Levante also points out that there is the Wahoo field. PetroRio will use the rig contracted for the revitalization of Frade to drill wells on site, with these being connected to the Frade FPSO, forming another production cluster and diluting costs.

The first oil expected for this field is in 2024 and could reach a production of up to 40 thousand boed, more than the entire production reported in 2Q22. At the moment, the field development plan is being approved by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis).

“We remain optimistic about the PetroRio case, despite the greater uncertainties regarding the price of oil in the short term. With its current valuation, even without considering its revitalization plan, let alone the acquisition of Albacora Leste, we reiterate the purchase recommendation on paper”, highlights Levante.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related