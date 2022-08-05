Photos and proof of clothing: Jade Picon’s work routine generates revolt: “Easy life”

Jade Picon generates outrage and divides opinions on the web by sharing her ‘pulled’ work schedule; see what the millionaire does in a day

Last Wednesday (3), the ex-BBB Jade Picon became a topic on social media after sharing his ‘heavy’ work schedule.

It’s just that the influencer tried to show a little bit of her daily routine and shared everything she would do in one day: clothing, makeup and hair proof, photo, make-up retouch and more photos.

This was enough to generate criticism about the salary injustice in the country, since the brunette earns a lot of money generating this type of content, while most Brazilians receive a minimum wage.

“My God, what an easy life, I wish it were mine“, said one netizen. “The only job is lunch and dinner“, fired another. A third scoffed: “Why did I choose to win by studying?“.

For those who don’t remember, on another occasion the influencer Leo Picon has already explained that his sister received a fee of R$ 250 thousand to make a video directly from her bed.

Look:

SURGERY

the influencer Jade Picon passed on the night of this Tuesday (02) for a delicate surgery in the face.

On social media, the former BBB said she had to undergo a procedure to correct a jaw problem. The young woman suffers from a TMD, or temporomandibular disorder, a problem that affects the set of muscles and joints responsible for mastication.