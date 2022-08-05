Pickup arrives in Brazil in Rubicon version, for R$ 500 thousand

After years of waiting, the Jeep Gladiator was finally launched in Brazil. The vehicle is a mixture of two automotive fetishes: a powerful jeep and a pickup truck. In the case of Jeep, the formula could not be different, the front of a jeep Wrangler to the front door “glued” to a bucket.

The idea of ​​Gladiator, released in 2019, is not exactly original. The model is inherited from the Willys Jeep civilian career and its variants. The Pick-Up Jeep was launched in the United States in 1946 and arrived in Brazil in 1961. When the brand was purchased by Ford, the model was renamed F75, remaining in line until 1982.

Jeep Gladiator – Price

In Brazil, the Jeep Gladiator pickup arrives in a single Rubicon version, with a suggested price of R$ 499,990. This is the best-prepared version for off-roading. The hefty price tag is no surprise, as Brother Wrangler is no slouch.

standard equipment

Front and side airbags; stability control; ramp start assistant; rear parking sensor; leather-covered seats; dual-zone digital air conditioning; face-to-face key; remote engine start; tire pressure monitoring; multimedia with 8.4-inch screen; GPS navigation; mobile speaker; instrument panel with 7-inch screen; reverse camera; cross traffic detector; adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning with emergency braking; blind spot monitoring; Full-LED headlights; off-road front camera; descent assistant; front and rear tow hooks.

Jeep Gladiator interior

Inside, the Jeep Gladiator is basically a Jeep Wrangler. The vertical panel is a trip to the past, but the interior of the pickup brings a very neat finish. With leather seats and soft-touch materials, the pickup offers great comfort to the occupants. The instrument panel has a 7-inch display, while the multimedia has an 8.4-inch screen.

But, the great thing about Gladiator is running with the body “stripped” of the doors and roof (in this video we show this experience with the Jeep Wrangler). The retractable windshield extends the feeling of freedom, with the wind in your face. If the interior gets all dirty after the trail, just connect the hose to clean, as the floor has a water drainage system. Under the rear seat there is a lockable storage compartment. With 1,000 liters of volume, the bucket has a door that opens in three positions, 115V socket and hooks for load support.

V6 engine and plenty of off-road capability

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon brings under the hood a V6 block with 3.6 liters of gasoline. There are 284hp of power and 35.4kgfm of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic. Of course, the vehicle has a whole apparatus to face off-road head-on. We can start by talking about the Rock-Track traction system, which features 4×2 (rear), 4×4 Auto (on demand), 4×4 Part-Time (with 50% for each axle) and 4×4 reduced modes. .

The Tru-Lok electronic system allows you to lock the rear differential or simultaneously the front and rear, providing torque only to the wheels with traction. The front stabilizer bar can also be disconnected at the touch of a button, indicating when more suspension travel is needed.

The pickup has robust Dana 44 axles. The multilink suspensions are independent on both axles. The 17-inch wheels “shoe” mixed-use tires. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon faces flooded stretches of up to 76 cm.

Datasheet – Jeep Gladiator Rubicon