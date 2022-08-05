Pix Trucker starts being paid on August 9

Payment of Pix Caminhoneiro will take place until December 31, 2022, divided into six installments in the amount of R$ 1 thousand

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

Last Tuesday (2), in a special edition of the Federal Official Gazette, the inter-ministerial ordinance was published with the regulation of the measure that contemplates “autonomous cargo carriers”, the Pix Caminhoneiro. The benefit will begin to be paid next Tuesday (9) to professionals in the sector.

In this way, the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro will take place until December 31, 2022, divided into six installments in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, “observing the global limit of resources of R$ 5.4 billion”, according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP), which administers the benefit.

The transfer from Pix Caminhoneiro is intended to help autonomous cargo carriers get through this moment of high fuel prices.

According to the MTP, autonomous cargo carriers with a valid CPF will be supported. In addition to being registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022, in active status.

payments

Therefore, on August 9, the payment of the first and second installments will be made, corresponding to the months of July and August. “For the next batches of payment, the Ministry of Infrastructure, through ANTT, will send monthly to the MTP the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the active situation in the RNTR-C”, says the ministry.

Thus, the third batch of Pix Caminhoneiro will be paid on September 24th. And the other installments will be available on October 22nd, November 26th and December 17th.

However, anyone with a pending or suspended registration status can regularize their registration with ANTT to qualify.

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

non-cumulative

It is worth remembering that Pix Caminhoneiro is not cumulative with the taxi driver allowance and will only be paid once per CPF, regardless of whether the professional has more than one registered vehicle.

“A registered federal banking institution will be designated to effect the payment that will be made in a digital account. Amounts not moved within 90 days, counted from the deposit date, will be returned to the Federal Government”, he highlights.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Aleksandar Malivuk / Shutterstock.com