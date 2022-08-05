Privatizing Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) is a choice made by society, says Adolfo Sachsida

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said this Thursday (4th) that it is up to society to choose whether Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will be a state-owned or private company. “It is not possible to find oil in the pre-salt layer and the company can say that it is public to have priority, but justify that it is private when the price of gasoline increases”, said Sachsida, during the panel “The Energy Challenge of Brazil”, at Expert XP 2022.

“I have my preference and I want it private”, added the minister. When he took over the MME in May of this year, one of Sachsida’s first initiatives was to commission studies for the privatization of the oil company. Asked if there are any chances of the privatization proposal being sent to Congress later this year, he said that the ministry is studying this possibility.

“But for a project of this size, you need to have a lot of confidence to generate competition and, above all, have consensus to be able to move forward”, said Sachsida. The minister criticized the oil company’s delay in selling its refineries. “There is a term of conduct adjustment, it has to be done,” he said.

“I don’t think about Petrobras”

Sachsida avoided commenting on the oil company’s current pricing policy. “We do not control the price of a barrel, but if the money comes to Brazil, the exchange rate appreciates and we will achieve a correct structural reduction in fuel prices,” he said.

The minister believes that this dynamic would benefit from a reallocation of global investment portfolios, seeking a safe harbor in Brazil. “We will approve legal frameworks, create a favorable environment for investments and the price [dos combustíveis] It will fall naturally,” he said.

Sachsida says he doesn’t give a damn about Petrobras and his role was to bring a president to the company who was used to competition. “I prefer more competition, because you dilute power,” said the minister. “As Minister of Mines and Energy, know one thing: I am going to generate competition in the sector, it is good that it [a Petrobras] learn to compete, because there will be competition. This is the only way we can protect Brazilian consumers,” she added.

Even stating that the best thing to do for Petrobras is not to intervene, Sachsida was congratulated by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, for the 3.6% reduction in the price of diesel for distributors announced today by Petrobras. “Congratulations on the 20 cent drop in diesel prices today. Another action by the federal government in the good direction of looking at the consumer first”, said Leite.

No competition, no transition

The minister also said that the lack of competition in the sector makes it impossible for Petrobras to have an ESG agenda. He used the example of players global companies that are moving towards an energy transition, such as Shell and BP. “What about Petrobras? Will someone put a ‘cheese’ that she’s going?”, asked Sachsida.

“Petrobras can be a great player of renewable energies and that is the way. Brazil has to press on to create a green and emission-neutral economy by 2050″, said Joaquim Leite.

Sachsida said that, like every large and responsible company in the world, Petrobras needs to have a social program developed by the company’s own executives. “I don’t earn R$210,000 a month, it’s the president of Petrobras. It is he and the directors who have to develop social programs,” he said.

“Brazil has to be the Canada of mining”

During the panel, Sachsida stated that he is making changes to the MME to strengthen the mining segment. “Our mining north is Canada. A country with respect to sustainability, which is an example in the world, and a mining power”, said the minister.

Sachsida said that raising taxes in the sector is a “brutal mistake”. “What we have to do is exploit this wealth in an environmentally sustainable and socially just way. With this, we will benefit the environment, the Brazilian population and the states and municipalities themselves will grow”.

The environment minister defended regular mining, saying the activity has little impact on forests. “Mining takes care of the forest. You have cases of areas in the Amazon with an impact of less than 3%. When you dig the pit to mine, you bring wealth to the region that protects the other 97%”, said Joaquim Leite.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related