Profit drops 29.5% in 2Q22 and totals BRL 233.8 million – Money Times

THE Sanepar (SAPR11) reported consolidated net income of R$233.8 million in the second trimester. The figure represents a drop of 29.5% over the same period last year.

The result was compromised by the increase in costs and expenses, as net revenue rose 6.7% in the same comparison, totaling R$ 1.4 billion. O operational result showed an even more pronounced drop (30.5%), to R$ 336.5 million.

O ebitda, an important cash generation benchmark, fell 24%, from R$581.9 million to R$442.9 million. As a result, the ebitda margin deteriorated, falling from 45.7% to 32.6%.

Interest on capital instead of dividends from Sanepar (SAPR11)

According to the company, were calculated interest on equity (JCP) of R4 154.2 million, referring to the first half of this year (gross amount). “This amount replaces the Mandatory Dividends, according to statutory provisions and based on the results obtained in the 1st half of 2022”, explains the company.

The payment of interest was disclosed in a material fact at the end of June, with a cut-off date of June 30.

See the 2Q22 results report, released by Sanepar this Thursday (4).

