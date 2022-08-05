Profit rises 11.4% to R$7.04 billion in 2Q22 – Money Times

O Bradesco (BBDC4) reported recurring net income of R$ 7.04 billion in the second quarter of the year, according to the report released to the market this Thursday (4).

The result represents an advance of 11.4% compared to the same range last year.

Accounting net income totaled R$ 7.07 billion, an increase of 18.4% over a year earlier.

The numbers exceeded market projections. According to the Bloomberg, the consensus pointed to a profit of R$ 2.5 billion. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) expected gains of R$ 6.9 billion.

According to Bradesco, the second quarter profit reflects the performance of the financial margin with clients (25.8% expansion in the annual comparison, to R$ 16.9 million), as well as the result of the services rendered, insurance and control of operating expenses.

The company’s operating income reached R$ 10.3 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.7%.

The result of insurance, pension and capitalization operations jumped 135.5% in one year, to R$ 3.7 billion. Revenue from services rendered rose 6.7% and totaled R$ 8.97 billion.

Bradesco ended the quarter with a expanded credit portfolio of BRL 855 billion, an amount 18% higher compared to the period from April to June 2021.

The highlight was the operations of individuals, mainly credit card products and personal/payroll loans.

Operating expenses rose 4.9% in 12 months, to R$ 11.5 billion, below the accumulated inflation for the period – IPCA at 11.9% and IGP-M at 10.7%.

According to Bradesco, expenses with PDD (provisions for doubtful accounts) and delinquency rates grew in an expected movement, “given the mix of the portfolio, which has more profitable operations, and the high interest/inflation”.

Expanded PDD grew by more than half in one year, to R$5.31 billion. ROAE (annualized return on average equity) reached 18.1%. The Basel Ratio recorded in the second quarter was 15.6%.

Bradesco ended the quarter with a customer base of 75.5 million, an expansion of 6% in one year.

