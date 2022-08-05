PT vice retreats and gives up on break with Freixo – 08/04/2022 – Power

The national vice president of PT Washington Quaquá decided this Thursday (4th) to withdraw his appeal for breaking the alliance with federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the Government of Rio de Janeiro. He is now asking for the release of militancy to support other candidates in the state.

Quaquá was the main supporter of the end of the alliance in Rio de Janeiro with the PSB. He intended to join the candidacy of former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT), aligning himself with the option made by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD).

The appeal was withdrawn after the national executive postponed the decision on the rupture, to await a definition in the PSB on the candidacy of deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) to the Senate.

The PT claims that the launch breaks an agreement that intended the acronym to define a single name for the position on the ticket. The party’s nominee is the president of the Legislative Assembly, André Ceciliano.

“In Rio, there can be no individual or group interest that overlaps with the main objective, which is to isolate Bolsonarismo in its 25% to 30% and expand Lula’s campaign. cannot harm the principal,” wrote Quaquá.

“That is why I am sending the withdrawal of my appeal to the national leadership of the PT and I request that guidance be given to the militancy that, even having given the PT’s formal support to the PSB ticket, that they seek to expand the president’s platform as much as possible. Lula, in the state, expanding our campaign and isolating Bolsonarism.”

Reports indicate that at this Thursday’s national executive meeting there were signs that the majority was in favor of maintaining support for Freixo. The acronym had been pressured to maintain the alliance, despite the impasse.

Deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) said that Freixo is a defender of human rights and that he fights the militias. In the parliamentarian’s assessment, it would be negative for progressive sectors to abandon the deputy’s candidacy.

The fact that he changed the PSOL for the PSB in June of last year also weighs in the deputy’s favor, in an articulation that involved approval from Lula himself. The choice for the socialist acronym was a way found to expand the arc of alliances — the PSDB ended up appointing Cesar Maia as vice president.