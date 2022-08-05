PUC releases free online course with Leandro Karnal

D

and August 15th to 17th, PUCRS Online offers the course The adaptable professional: emotional intelligence, personal finance and leadership. Free and in a completely remote format, the course consists of three classes and lasts for three hours.

The first day will have Leandro Karnal talking about emotional intelligence, building relationships with different people and continuous learning. In this first class, the thinker will still reflections on the good life.

On the second day, Rachel Maia, CEO of RM Consulting, will address the future of work and the changes necessary for successful leadership. The third and final day has Nina Silva, CEO and one of the founders of Movimento Black Money and D’Black Bank, as speaker. It will bring basic concepts of personal finance, financial planning and investments.

The course has a partnership with UOL EdTech and provides a certificate. Applications can be made until the 14th of August here.

In addition to it, PUCRS offers three other free online courses:

Productivity, Time Management and Purposewith Carla Furtado, a specialist in happiness in organizations, and Christian Barbosa, whose work is focused on personal and business productivity.

Register here.

How to Achieve Your Professional and Financial Goalswith Sidnei Oliveira, a specialist in personal and professional development for different generations, and Leandro Rassier, a writer and specialist in financial management and the stock market.

Register here.

Continuous Development Mindsetwith Leandro Karnal and André Duhá, PhD in psychology and general coordinator of the MBA’s and specializations at the PUCRS Business School.

Register here.

