Rafa Kalimann flaunts a healed body when posing with a revealing look at an event: “Cremosa”

Muse of everything! Rafa Kalimann shone during an event that took place on the night of this Wednesday (03) and rocked on social networks with his not basic look. The influencer made the internet users happy this morning (04) and, of course, collected praise from the crowd.

In the bathroom at home, Rafa Kalimann is clicked in a thong bikini and boasts a ripped butt

The darling presenter of TV Globo left fans in love with her great shape after losing about 10 kilos. Rafa was clicked with a completely daring red look, which further highlighted the ex-BBB’s healed belly during the night.

“Even with this different look, Rafa manages to look amazing”, fired a follower in the comments of the publication, taking the opportunity to praise the muse. “I looked and shouted: new actress from Rede Globo”, joked another fan of the influencer. “Look how beautiful this woman is,” drooled a third. Check out:

Rafa Kalimann reveals that he had burnout after receiving criticism for a TV show

How tense! Recently, presenter Rafa Kalimann opened her heart and spoke about her debut as a presenter of the program “Casa Kalimann”. The influencer said that she had to leave after receiving several criticisms, so she traveled to New York.

Rafa revealed that she was eventually diagnosed with burnout syndrome: “I collapsed. Mine was totally burnt out. There were several conflicts. I questioned myself about what I was doing, if I should continue, if I was very bad or incapable. I didn’t just face criticism, but name-calling. For months”.

“I went to New York to reconnect. I was lost and feeling that I was becoming what others wanted me to be. Came a place of pain, judgment. It’s all part of learning. I did ‘Casa’ and then ‘Rede BBB’”, said the muse, who currently talks openly about her mental health on social media.

Keep up to date with what's happening in the world of celebrities

