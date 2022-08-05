Real has 13th best performance among 120 countries

The real had the 13th best performance among 120 currencies against the dollar in June and the Ibovespa had the 20th best performance.

According to an Austin Rating survey carried out at the request of CNN Brasil Business, the real had the 13th best performance among 120 currencies against the dollar in June, while the Ibovespa had the 20th best performance among the 79 main indexes of the scholarships from 78 countries.

According to the survey, the appreciation of the real in June was 0.96% and the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, in the same period, rose 6.37%, taking into account the appreciation of the dollar.

adverse scenario

Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, told CNN Brasil that Ibovespa’s performance is positive, especially considering the opposite scenario, both in the country and in the world.

“Brazil performed well in the face of the scenario experienced in July, which was quite turbulent in the political environment, which generates great concern for investors”, he points out.

According to Agostini, at the beginning of the month, with inflation and high interest rates in the United States, there was an imminent recession. Thus, markets considered risky, such as the Brazilian one, lost investments. “It could have been even worse, considering the context, and it exceeded expectations. We could have ended the month below 100,000 points,” he highlights.

Also according to Agostini, the real should still have an adjustment period. However, it is difficult to establish a trend. “Starting the electoral campaign process, we can see this exchange rate move more in relation to what it is now, and on the side of devaluation. There is a very large fiscal legacy for 2023, and most of the candidates’ proposals go in the direction of keeping the fiscal very fragile”, he warned.

Coin performance

Therefore, in the month of July, the five best-performing currencies were:

Belarus (35.40%);

Georgia (6.28%);

Papua New Guinea (2.99%);

Israel (2.66%); and

Costa Rica (2.6%).

The worst performing currencies were registered in countries with political crises and at war:

South Sudan (-20.08%);

Pakistan (-14.86%);

Russia (-12.38%); and

Ukraine (-19.98%).

In addition, the Argentine peso accumulated a devaluation of 4.58%, with the worsening of the economic and political crisis, ranking 113th. And the euro, down 2.55%, was 98th, the same month it reached parity with the dollar for the first time in 20 years.

