Referee does not agree with VAR in São Paulo x Ceará and authorizes penalty for Calleri

Credit: Publicity/Universidad de Chile

This Thursday (4), Conmebol released the audios of the game between São Paulo and Ceará for the Copa Sudamericana. According to the recordings, the head referee Piero Maza did not agree with the VAR booth, which was commanded by Jhon Perdomo. The two argued about the penalty that was scored in favor of Tricolor Paulista.

The move took place when Victor Luís, from Vovô, collided with striker Calleri, from São Paulo. The shirt number 9 of the São Paulo team was hit and suffered a bleeding in the face. At first, Maza saw no irregularity in the bid and let it go, but was alerted by Perdomo who checked the VAR.

The two analyzed the fault from different angles and the Chilean agreed with his cabinmates. A penalty was scored for the tricolor and Ceará’s shirt 33 received a yellow card. For the head referee, the bid was not for sending off.

São Paulo took the lead in the first match

São Paulo took the lead in the first confrontation and the goal of the match was Nikão. Interestingly, Calleri hit the controversial penalty that was saved by Ceará goalkeeper João Ricardo. The return game of the Copa Sudamericana will take place next Wednesday (10), at Arena Castelão.

Click here to learn more about the world of football