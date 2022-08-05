Remember him? Former child actor Pedro Malta will be a dad: “Anxiety and happiness”

Former child actor Pedro Malta announces that he is expecting his first child and enchants followers

The former child actor Pedro Maltarevealed as a child in TV Globo soap operas, used social networks this Thursday afternoon (04) to tell that he is expecting his first child, the fruit of his marriage to Fernanda Lacerda Malta.

On his profile, the boy shared a sequence of clicks next to his beloved, in which he appears holding baby shoes. Without hiding the emotion and anxiety, he said he is extremely happy to see his family grow.

“Today I want to share with you what is already one of the most important days of my life. It’s not the most important thing yet because it’s still to come – in a few months, in fact. Ever since I knew you were coming, I’ve been sleepless from anxiety and happiness, but already daydreaming about your arrival.”he started.

“Since I saw myself imagining – and understanding – the privilege it would be to have you in my arms, I’ve been waiting every day, every minute and second with all the will that exists within me to present this world to you”he said, moving his followers.

In the comments, fans and friends were all love and affection and left many messages of congratulations, in addition to praise: “Oh, what happiness! Congratulations, you are going to be a father, what a gift, I was happy to see it, a hug for you, my young man!”, said one of the followers.

PASSIONATE HUSBAND

In the publication, Pedro Malta took the opportunity to show all the love and admiration he feels for his wife, thanking him for the opportunity to become a father.

“I get up and go to bed with the peace of mind knowing that whoever will bring you [ao mundo] she is the woman I love with all my life, for all my lives. Come soon, my heart is already celebrating as if you were already here. Thank you, Fernanda, for sharing this little piece of infinite love with me”he wrote.

Look: