‘Rensga’: see the meaning of the term that names the Globoplay series | Goiás

Rensga means amazing, positive and important. If you go to Goiás, especially Goiânia, try a pamonha and find it tasty: “rensga, what a delight”. But if you see a very shocking or sensational scene: “Resga!”, too.

The term gives name to the new Globoplay series, Rensga Hits!, a fiction that mixes drama and comedy and takes place in the female country music market.

The linguist and Portuguese professor Carlos André said that the term has no relation to any existing word. It is an interjection with onomatopoeic origin.

“It’s a word that comes up to create a sound that translates the intensity of the feeling of that moment”, he explained.

An example to compare is the “vish”, a word that appears to reproduce a sound that does not yet exist and demonstrate a feeling or situation.

Rensga is mainly used in the capital of Goiás. The word is mostly applied positively. But it can exemplify a negative situation, of fright. “If you’re walking down the street, you see an accident, you say: ‘Rensga, I have to go there and help’”, exemplified the professor.

Carlos André highlighted the importance of artistic productions using regionalist terms. It is an identification with the culture, in addition to causing approximation and humanization with the series or film.

1 of 2 ‘Rensga Hits’: series with Alice Wegmann, Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla will honor Marília Mendonça and feminejo — Photo: Montage/g1 ‘Rensga Hits’: series with Alice Wegmann, Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla will honor Marília Mendonça and feminejo — Photo: Montage/g1

The series premiered on Thursday (4) on Globoplay and follows the story of Raíssa, a young woman from the countryside betrayed by her fiance. She leaves the altar and follows the dream of living from music in Goiânia.

The term Goiás is the name of Marlene’s producer (Deborah Secco). Rensga Hits’ competitor is Joia Maravilha Records, by Helena (Fabiana Karla).

In the middle of the dispute, Raíssa has a song stolen by Gláucia Figueira (Lorena Comparato). The creation of ‘Rensga Hits!’ is by Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsen.

2 of 2 Rensga Hits Series, by Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Rensga Hits series, by Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay