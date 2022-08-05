Results of Porto Seguro, Lojas Renner, Simpar, Fleury

Posted at 20:25

Renner stores

Lojas Renner (LREN3) had a net income of R$ 360.4 million in 2Q22, an increase of 86.7% compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$701.6 million, up 47% over 2Q21.

Net revenue reached R$ 3.17 billion, up 40.6% compared to 2Q21.

Fleury Group

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) reported net income of R$70.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 7.6% from 2Q21.

Recurring Ebitda totaled R$298 million, up 19.6%.

Total net revenue in the second quarter was R$1.1 billion, up 19.3% year-on-year.

safe harbor

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) reported recurring net income of R$89.4 million in 2Q22, a performance 76.4% lower than in 2Q21.

Total revenue was BRL 6.77 billion, up 36.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

simpar

Holding Simpar (SIMH3) reported adjusted net income of R$213 million in 2Q22, down 38% year-on-year and 35.2% from the first quarter of this year.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$1.7 billion, up 94.1% over 2Q21.

Simpar’s net revenue was R$5.5 billion in 2Q22, up 73% year-on-year.

