Results of Porto Seguro, Lojas Renner, Simpar, Fleury

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Results of Porto Seguro, Lojas Renner, Simpar, Fleury 3 Views

Posted at 20:25

Renner stores

Lojas Renner (LREN3) had a net income of R$ 360.4 million in 2Q22, an increase of 86.7% compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$701.6 million, up 47% over 2Q21.

Net revenue reached R$ 3.17 billion, up 40.6% compared to 2Q21.

Fleury Group

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) reported net income of R$70.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 7.6% from 2Q21.

Recurring Ebitda totaled R$298 million, up 19.6%.

Total net revenue in the second quarter was R$1.1 billion, up 19.3% year-on-year.

safe harbor

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) reported recurring net income of R$89.4 million in 2Q22, a performance 76.4% lower than in 2Q21.

Total revenue was BRL 6.77 billion, up 36.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

simpar

Holding Simpar (SIMH3) reported adjusted net income of R$213 million in 2Q22, down 38% year-on-year and 35.2% from the first quarter of this year.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$1.7 billion, up 94.1% over 2Q21.

Simpar’s net revenue was R$5.5 billion in 2Q22, up 73% year-on-year.

Read too:

Alpargatas reports profit of R$63.8 million in 2Q22

Ouro Fino reports adjusted net income of R$23.6 million in 2Q22

Sanepar reports lower profit in 2Q22

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/I0mTuRQow33BGqHd6tTStm

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bradesco: recurring profit of R$7.04 billion in 2Q22, up 11%

Posted at 6:28 pm Bradesco (BBDC4, BBDC3) released the results for the second quarter of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved