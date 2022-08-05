Ricardo Goulart has his name published in the IDB and may debut for Bahia | Bahia

Coach Enderson Moreira will be able to count on one more reinforcement in the team’s next match, against CSA, scheduled for this Saturday, at Arena Fonte Nova. Midfielder Ricardo Goulart had his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is ready to debut.
Ricardo Goulart is 31 years old and was announced as a new signing for Bahia last Monday. He already trains normally at Cidade Tricolor and could be one of the team’s new features in the game against CSA. In addition to him, Enderson Moreira will count on the right-back Marcinho, another reinforcement that is also regularized.
In the presentation at Bahia, Goulart said that he is physically well and that he can go to the field this Saturday.
– I’ve prepared well. Now it’s a matter of adaptation. I have talked a lot with Enderson Moreira. I will intensify in training to be fit for Saturday – said Goulart.
The game against CSA is scheduled for 4:30 pm this Saturday (Brasilia time), at Arena Fonte Nova. Tickets are on sale.
