Ronaldo will have to undergo shoulder surgery, stops for five months and is out of season | athletic-go

Atletico-GO reported this Thursday that goalkeeper Ronaldo, who had been the team’s starter, will need to operate on his shoulder. The expected recovery time is between four and five months. With that, the player no longer plays this season.

The shirt 1 was injured in the game against Nacional, for the Sudamericana, Tuesday (2), when Dragon won 1-0, in Uruguay. He was substituted in the 21st minute of the first half and taken to hospital.

1 of 1 Ronaldo, goalkeeper of Atlético-GO, leaves the game with injured Nacional – Photo: Dante Fernández/AFP Ronaldo, goalkeeper of Atlético-GO, leaves the game with injured Nacional – Photo: Dante Fernández/AFP

This Thursday (4), Atlético-GO’s doctor, Avimar Teodoro, spoke about the new exams after the team returned to Goiânia.

– Unfortunately it’s a surgical injury. He will undergo surgery, and the expected return is four to five months.

Ronaldo, 25, was signed by Dragão in January this year. Initially, he started as Luan Polli’s reserve, but later took on the starting position and became one of the team’s highlights. So much so that he had his contract renewed with the club for another three years.