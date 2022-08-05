Rueda is on! Santos does not stop in Luan and directs the arrival of a right-back from Europe

Santos tries to move in this transfer window that will close in a few days. With the short term, Peixe tries to hit the signings to reinforce the squad of coach Lisca Doido. The club must make official the arrival of Luan this Friday, 05. On the same day, another player must arrive from Europe.

This is the right-back Nathan, from Boavista de Portugal. according to UOLO player, only 20 years old, will be a reinforcement for Peixe. Negotiations are advanced and the Brazilian is expected in Santos this Friday.

Nathan is Vasco’s sire and was traded to Boavista in 2020. Earlier this year, he was almost a reinforcement for Athletico, but the negotiations did not evolve.

According to UOL, the right-back will definitely arrive at Santos. The contract period was not informed.

arrives as holder

If the signing of Nathan is confirmed, the player arrives to take over the title of the right-back. Santos, today, has Madson and Auro for the role. However, neither of them will stay at the club next season.