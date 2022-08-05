Russia Hired Trolls to Pro-War Propaganda

A Russian team hired people on the street to post comments on the internet and give the impression that the invasion of Ukraine had popular support, technology company Meta reported on Thursday.

The Internet has been one of the fronts of the war, with Russia trying to silence criticism and promote the narrative in support of the invasion.

A “troll farm” ran the disinformation campaign, according to Meta. Some of those involved in the operation were associated with the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian group linked to election interference in the United States and other countries since 2016.

US officials are offering a $10 million reward for information about the IRA’s participation in the elections.

The operation hired almost anyone to participate in the online hoax, a tactic similar to the one used by the IRA years ago, Ben Nimmo, Meta’s head of global threat intelligence, told AFP.

According to the company’s investigation, the ‘trolls’ worked seven days a week for about $440 a month. His role was to comment on posts on the social networks Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Meta reported that it suspended 1,037 Instagram accounts and 45 Facebook accounts involved in the campaign.