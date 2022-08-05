Russia sentences US basketball player to 9 years in prison

Brittney Griner, considered one of the best basketball players in the world, was arrested in February at Moscow airport for having cannabis oil in an electronic cigarette.

ANSA – The case involving the basketball player Brittney Griner gained another chapter this Thursday (4). Russian prosecutors have asked that the American be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for “possession of drugs”.

Russian Nikolay Vlasenko, one of the prosecutors in the case, also asked that the US women’s basketball star be fined at least one million rubles.

Considered one of the best basketball players in the world, Griner was detained in February at Moscow airport for having cannabis oil in an e-cigarette. The American, however, claimed that she did not plan to take drugs to Russia.

Although he took the liquid for personal consumption, Griner was accused of drug trafficking, as it is forbidden to bring any cannabis derivative into Russian territory. At a hearing, the 31-year-old pleaded “guilty”.

In late July, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed that Moscow has been negotiating a prisoner exchange with the United States. The talks would involve Griner, but the two countries have not yet reached an agreement.

The player, who defends the Phoenix Mercury, went to Russia with the aim of playing for a local team while the WNBA was on vacation, in a very common practice for athletes.

