Salvador confirms yet another monkeypox case; Bahia totals 13 cases

Salvador recorded another case of the Monkeypox virus, known as monkeypox, this Thursday (4). With this, the number of cases of the disease in the capital of Bahia rises to ten.

According to the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab), another 69 suspected cases are under investigation in Bahia. Across the state, 13 cases were registered, ten in Salvador, two in Santo Antônio de Jesus and one in Ilhéus.

The suspected cases are in the municipalities of Amargosa (01), Aratuípe (01), Barra (01), Caetité (1), Cairu (01), Camaçari (01), Camamu (01), Conceição do Coité (01), Conceição do Jacuípe (01), Cruz das Almas (01), Dias d’Ávila (01), Ibicaraí (03), Ilhéus (01), Itaberaba (03), Itapebi (01), Itiruçu (01), Jaguaripe (01) , Jeremoabo (01), Juazeiro (01), Lauro de Freitas (02), Nazaré (01), Salvador (35), Santa Cruz Cabrália (01), Santa Cruz da Vitória (01), Santo Antônio de Jesus (01) , São Sebastião o Passé (01), Serra do Ramalho (01), Ubaitaba (01), Vitoria da Conquista (01) and Xique-Xique (01).

confrontation

The increase in the number of cases of monkeypox (monkey smallpox) led Salvador City Hall to create a specific protocol to deal with the disease. The capital has ten confirmed cases and 35 patients with suspected infection. The details were presented by the municipal secretary of Health, Décio Martins, this Wednesday (3).

The manager explained that the Municipality will provide 28 basic reference units for care and laboratory collection and 16 urgency and emergency units to receive patients with suspected disease. Décio stressed that the protocol should not cause panic, the objective is to serve as an information tool for the population.

“The protocols serve to guide the population on when to look for our units and what precautions to take to prevent the spread of the disease and to protect themselves. The objective is to inform people about when to go to health facilities. For now, the cases have been mild and out of nine, four are already cured,” she said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease. The patient has symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, lymph nodes (nodules in the neck, armpit and groin), chills and exhaustion, but the main indication is the appearance of rashes (blisters) on the skin, especially in the mouth and genitals. .

Anyone showing symptoms should look for one of the health units. In suspected cases, the patient must be isolated, including contact with the family, until the test result is ready. The recommendation is to seek medical help as soon as you notice the appearance of blisters. They must not be popped and need to be sanitized with soap and water (see below).

The test is done by collecting the secretion that comes out of the blisters. There are four laboratories in Brazil that analyze the material, and Salvador is linked to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) unit in Rio de Janeiro. The result is released about a week after collection.

When looking for one of the 44 units available in Salvador, the patient will be isolated from the other people present at the post and will collect the material. It is important that he is wearing a mask, because transmission takes place through respiratory droplets and contact with wounds. If it is not using proper protection, it will receive one on the unit. Symptoms persist for two to four weeks, and isolation can last up to 21 days. The 44 units will start operating on Monday (8), following the protocol released now.

Check the step by step established by the protocol:

If you have a fever, headache, muscle pain, lymph nodes (nodules in the neck, armpit and groin), chills, exhaustion and, especially, rashes (blisters) on the skin, look for one of the 44 health units; Wear a surgical mask. If not, you will receive one at the clinic and will be isolated from other patients; A health professional will collect the secretion that comes out of the blisters and send it to the laboratory, the result comes out in about a week; As long as the disease is not ruled out, it is necessary to stay isolated, not share objects, use medication and clean the place with soap and water; If the disease is ruled out, you can return to socializing. If confirmed, isolation can last for 21 days; Symptoms disappear within four weeks;

See preventive measures:

Carry out health education and communication activities;

Wash your hands with soap and water or use 70% alcohol;

Use a surgical mask according to the protocols;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;

Avoid close physical contact with people;

Reduce the number of sexual partners;

Perform respiratory etiquette;

In the case of people with Monkeypox, maintain home isolation;

You should avoid touching the wounds and taking your hands to your mouth and/or eyes;

Vesicles must not be ruptured;

Hygienisation of the skin and lesions can be performed with soap and water;

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

Check where to get help:

Basic Health Units:

Barra/Rio Vermelho District: USF Lealdina Barros and USF Clementino Fraga;

Brotas District: USF Olga de Alaketu;

Cabula Beiru District: USF São Gonçalo, USF Mata Escura and USF Doron;

Cajazeiras District: USF Nelson Piahuy;

Itapuã District: USF Itapuã, USF Jardim Campo Verde and USF Mussurunga I;

Pau da Lima District: USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco and USF São Marcos;

Suburb Rail District: USF Ilha Amarela, USF Ilha de Maré, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Paramana and USF Teotônio Vilela II;

São Caetano/Valéria District: USF Alto do Peru and USF Pirajá;

Liberdade District: USF San Martim I and UBS Maria Conceição Imbassahy;

Boca do Rio District: USF César de Araújo and USF Pituaçu;

Itapagipe Sanitary District: UBS Ministro Alkimin and USF São José de Baixo;

Historic Center District: UBS Dr. Péricles Esteves Cardoso (Barbalho) and USF Pelourinho;

Urgent and Emergency Units: