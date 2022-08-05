Sanctioned law that releases payroll for Brazil Aid

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law No. 14,431/2022, which releases payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and federal income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil. The measure also expands the consigned credit margin to employees governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) and to Social Security policyholders.

The law was published today (4) in the Official Diary of the Union and originated in Provisional Measure 1,106/2022, issued in March of this year.

The text was approved in Congress in July. The payroll loan is the one granted with automatic discount of the installments in the payroll or benefit.

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be able to borrow up to 40% of the benefit amount and authorize the Federal Government to deduct the amount from the monthly transfers. According to the text, responsibility for the debt “will be direct and exclusive to the beneficiary. The Union cannot be held responsible, even if subsidiarily, under any circumstances”, determines the law.

In a note, the General Secretariat of the Presidency explained that the measure aims to “mitigate the effects of the economic crisis that hit Brazilian families during the pandemic period, since the social security or assistance benefit is often the only source of income. familiar”.

From this month until December, the value of Auxílio Brasil will increase from R$400 to R$600.

Alert

The economist and professor of Financial Markets at the University of Brasília César Bergo warns people to be aware of the harassment of financial institutions and not to fall for scams, and emphasizes the importance of financial education, especially for this lower-income audience. “This alert is important so that people can act rationally and not emotionally. [na aquisição de empréstimos]”, he said in an interview with National Radio.

“Often, they have no idea what interest is, what a loan is”, he explained. “Suddenly she takes on a debt, then what she receives to be able to support herself is already little and gets even smaller. Because the main objective of this help [Auxílio Brasil] It is [beneficiar as] people who are often completely out of the job market and have no other income”, he adds.

Even so, for the economist, the measure is positive and opens up a credit market for this public to invest in their well-being and in improving their quality of life, such as in the purchase of higher-value durable goods, or even to pay off debts. with higher interest rates. “She can take out the loan and pay off her credit card debt, for example, and get lower interest rates, paying monthly installments,” he said.

credit increase

The new law also increased the payroll loan margin, which is the maximum limit that can be compromised by payroll deduction, to employees governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) and to those insured under the General Social Security System.

According to the text, Social Security retirees and pensioners, including BPC beneficiaries, will be able to commit up to 45% of the value of the benefits with payroll. Of the total, 35% can be used for loans, financing and leasing; 5% for operations (withdrawals or expenses) contracted through a payroll-deductible credit card; and 5% for spending on the benefit card.

For workers governed by the CLT, the limit is 40%, being 35% for loans, leasing financing and 5% for amortization of expenses and withdrawals with the payroll-deductible credit card.

The payroll credit card works like a credit card at the time of purchase, but the debt is automatically deducted from the salary.

vetoes

President Bolsonaro vetoed the section that provided that the total of optional consignments for the public servant could not exceed 40% of the monthly remuneration, of which 35% exclusive to loans, financing and leasing and 5% for the payroll credit card.

In a message sent to the National Congress, the government justified that loans, financing and leasing are just one of the modalities that can be recorded on the payroll by the server.

“Thus, the legislative proposal would exclude the possibility of consigning other modalities in the optional margin, which could characterize market reserve, by privileging financial institutions to the detriment of others. In addition, the legislative proposal could favor the breach of obligations already assumed by the servers before the consignee institutions, in the event of exceeding the limit of 70%”, justifies the message.

Another vetoed section determines that, if there are no local laws or regulations defining higher values, the consignment limit will be 40% for military and public servants of any entity of the Federation, active or inactive.

Congress has 30 days to review the vetoes, and can maintain or overturn them.

* Contributed by Sayonara Moreno, from Rádio Nacional

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional: