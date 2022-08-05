‘Sandman’ adapts Neil Gaiman’s classic comic after 30 years: ‘It’s magical’, says author | TV and Series

The story of Neil Gaiman’s adaptation of “Sandman,” a 1990s comic book classic, is almost as chaotic and full of ups and downs as the original. After more than three decades of trying, she’s finally reached some sort of happy ending with the ten-episode series that debuts this Friday (5th) on Netflix.

It’s been at least 28 years since the first time someone had the idea of ​​taking the comic to cinemas or TV and countless attempts. Some approved by the breeder. Others that led him to say that he would rather never see his work adapted.

Now 61 years old, more than twice the age he was when the first edition was released in 1989, the Briton was able to rely on experience to modernize the plot and characters.

“It was me and Allan (Heinberg, the showrunner) now looking at Neil Gaiman at 26, 27, 28, 29 and thinking, ‘Jeez. He did it and he was really smart. He did it right. Okay. But how do we maintain the integrity of what he did, but also turning it into television?'”, says Gaiman in an interview with g1. Watch the video above.

He gives as an example the sixth episode, which combines plots from two different stories from the comics and mixes them with elements from a third.

“At the end of the day, we created something completely new, which I feel is completely true to its origins, but which is something that no one has seen before. And the first time I saw it, it made me cry,” says the comic.

“I thought, ‘I’m crying. And I wrote these words and built these things. But I didn’t have Kirby Howell-Baptiste breaking your heart. I didn’t do that. This thing is new. And what we’re seeing is magical ‘.”

The season adapts the first two arcs from the comics, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House”. In them, the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), a member of a family of immortal beings who embody different aspects of human nature, must regain his powers and rebuild his kingdom after spending more than a century in prison.

Also known as Morpheus, the protagonist is not a god, but one of the Endless – a group of entities that have always existed and will always exist, such as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) or Desire (Mason Alexander Park).

Gaiman attended around 200 auditions to choose the actor who would play his creation. And the British Sturridge, 36, was one of the first of them. He didn’t know comics before, but he fell in love with the role over time.

“By exploring a story where there’s a being that’s charting our dreams, that’s creating them – I think you can’t help but feel a closeness to him,” says the actor.

“It has to do with our relationship to our dreams. I think our dreams are the most honest reflection of ourselves. I think we can contemplate and express ourselves without the kind of infection that someone has in the real world.”

Actress Vanesu Samunyai has a less noble explanation of the attraction that Dream has on the public even 30 years after the first publications.

“He can be a scoundrel sometimes. But people like characters like that. He’s a scoundrel who doesn’t understand he’s a scoundrel. He doesn’t even realize it. He’s kind of clueless sometimes. And I think people very stubborn like that. are very attractive to other people,” says the young Zimbabwean.

“Also, a really cool thing about the comics is that the Dream is there, but he’s not necessarily all that ‘Sandman’ tells. He’s the character that ties everything together, but sometimes he’s not even there in some stories, you know? And they focus on all the people around him.”

The dream almost turned into a nightmare

The casting of the 21-year-old actress to play Rose Walker, the central girl in the plot, was one of those criticized at the time of the casting announcement, alongside Howell-Baptiste and Jenna Coleman, by a small but noisy group on social media.

The complaints were related to the ethnicity changes of the first two (in this case, two white characters played by black actresses) and the gender change of Coleman’s character (the supernatural detective John Constantine, famous in the comics, gives way to Johanna Constantine).

Gaiman has made it clear in several interviews and tweets that critics of the choices are not true fans of his comics. After all, the spirit of representation was part of the work since the first publications.

This was one of the reasons, by the way, for its success. Over the years, the comic book series and its derivatives won more than 25 Eisner Awards, the most important of its kind, and was one of the few to make the New York Times bestseller list.

For those that practically from the beginning there was always someone interested in taking the story to the cinema. The first idea came from Warner Bros. in 1991, but it only advanced five years later.

Gaiman had approved the script, which tied together the same stories featured in the series, but disagreements put the project on hold.

In 2013, producer and screenwriter David S. Goyer (from the “Dark Knight” trilogy) began the latest attempt. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“The Chicago 7”) was even billed as Dream/Morpheus.

When the actor left the film due to “creative differences”, the future of “Sandman” in theaters seemed increasingly distant.

So much so that the production’s screenwriter, Eric Heisserer, basically resigned while arguing that the plot could only be adapted into a series format. In the end, he seemed to be right.

Goyer continued to talk to the comic artist about the idea. As he was involved in another project, he invited Allan Heinberg, producer of series such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and passionate about comics, to direct the adaptation. In 2019, Warner finally managed to hit the partnership with Netflix.

And Gaiman is very anxious for the public, especially Brazilians, to watch the series.

“You guys in Brazil are so important to me. The first translations of ‘Sandman’ were in Brazil. The first responses. The first country outside the US that seemed to understand ‘Sandman’ was Brazil. So you will always have a place in my heart.”