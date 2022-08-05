Sanepar (SAPR11) has a 29.5% drop in profit in the second quarter

The sanitation company from Paraná, Sanepar (SAPR11) reported a net profit of R$ 233.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 29.5% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021, the sanitation company reported this evening. from Thursday (4).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 23.9% in 2Q22, totaling R$442.9 million.

Net revenue totaled BRL 1.359 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 6.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

The average projections compiled by Refinitiv pointed to a profit of R$ 292 million, Ebitda of R$ 589.4 million and revenue of R$ 1.38 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) reached 32.6% between April and June, down 13.1 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

According to Sanepar, the increase in revenue is due to the tariff review, growth in billed volumes of water and sewage and the increase in the number of connections.

The net financial result was negative by R$63.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.2% over the financial losses of the same period in 2021.

Operating income totaled R$ 336.5 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 30.5% compared to the result reported in 2Q21.

Gross margin was 48.5% in 2Q22, down 8 pp from the margin in 2Q21.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) reached 11.7% in 2Q22, down 0.2 pp compared to 2Q21.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 14.1% between April and June, down 0.4 pp on an annual basis.

Operating expenses totaled R$371.9 million in 2Q22, a 36.4% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 3.596 billion, an 18% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 1.6 times in June 2022, up 0.1 times over the same period in 2021.

