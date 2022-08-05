Santa Casa closes wing of agreements to continue with SUS care in Poços de Caldas | South of Minas

The wing for insured patients was closed at Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas so that SUS care can continue. The measure was taken due to financial difficulties that the hospital has experienced, such as the departure of doctors and nurses. The prefecture has already provided emergency aid worth R$ 2 million to the hospital.

The case was exposed by the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mosconi, during a session of the City Council held this week.

“Santa Casa is no longer accepting patient transfers, because it has an internal problem involving administrative and financial problems, lack of employees. Naturally it is a big concern for us,” she said.

According to Mosconi, the problems were aggravated mainly by the lack of professionals at Santa Casa.

“A plastic surgeon left, resigned. Other surgeons, other doctors from other specialties left. Santa Casa is not receiving any patients from the UPA today, any patients from anywhere. Not even a private person who gets there can get in,” he said.

The secretary says that the municipality helped pay a debt of R$ 2 million, between the hospital and the doctors. He seeks with the legal department other ways to reduce the problems of Santa Casa,

“We are looking here, in our finance department, naturally with the support of the city hall, and also within our legal department, what we can do to minimize or try to find a solution to this problem. With the objective that Santa Casa does not stop admitting SUS patients, that it receives SUS patients, that UPA patients can be transferred, as well as Margarita Morales patients can also be transferred there “, he said.

The Santa Casa superintendent recognizes that there has been an exodus of health professionals, which includes doctors and, mainly, nurses.

“It happened because we can’t pay the same salaries to professionals, especially nurses, compared to other hospitals in the city. We can’t keep up. So, because of that, it is natural that people want something better for them, which is to receive better, to have the best salary”, commented the superintendent of Santa Casa, Ricardo Sá.

1 of 1 Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas (MG) — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas (MG) — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

With the departure of several professionals, Santa Casa came to close a wing with 14 beds that was intended to serve patients from private insurance. With this decision, professionals who worked at the site now serve patients who arrive through the SUS.

“We have many trained professionals in our region, but most are not interested in joining the profession due to low salaries. We must also not forget that nursing is a risky profession. We have many agents that are harmful to workers’ health within the hospital environment. These professionals are disillusioned with the profession due to professional devaluation, which does not match the responsibility of the work that these people develop”, highlighted the inspector of the Regional Nursing Council of Minas Gerais (Coren), Marcos Rubbio.

The superintendent of the hospital stated that he obtained, with the municipality, a salary readjustment for the employees of Santa Casa. He said he believed that the increase could prevent the departure of professionals.

“11% salary readjustment and also 11% in food stamps. With that, we are very close to the values ​​that are in the market abroad, and with that we managed to stop this exodus of employees. We are already starting to make a new call, from new employees or even bringing in some old employees, recomposing our staff”, pointed out Ricardo Sá.

Regarding the non-receiving of patients, the superintendent said that this occurs because the hospital is often crowded, which makes it impossible to receive patients due to lack of beds.

“This problem happens regardless of the number of employees. We don’t refuse, we ask to wait. Because as the hospital has been notoriously and regularly always very full, crowded this is the truth, we ask the network to wait so that in one or two days we can get a place for a patient who is in a serious condition in the network to come to the hospital,” he said.