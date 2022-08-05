Santander Real Estate Auction: 88 Properties

Looking for property to buy? Banco Santander is auctioning 88 properties, 83 of which are residential, with a discount of up to 62% in relation to the market valuation. The bids, whose initials range from R$31,350 to R$1.9 million, can be placed on the Sold Leilões website until August 8th.

In the auction, houses, apartments, commercial rooms, sheds and land located in 12 states (SP, RJ, MG, PR, RS, BA, PE, PB, SE, AM, PA and GO) are available. To find the property in your state, you can apply filters on the Sold Auctions website according to region, city and value.

But beware: Most residential properties are occupied, and this requires care before closing a deal. (see below for cautions when buying real estate at auctions).

Financing up to 35 years

The payment can be financed in up to 420 months (35 years), using real estate credit from Banco Santander. Residential properties have a rate of 9.49% per year. It is possible to use the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) as part of the payment. Financing is subject to credit analysis.

Another benefit provided by the bank is the discharge of any IPTU (Urban Property and Territorial Tax) and condominium debts until the auction date.

Residential real estate: check out some highlights

The property with the biggest discount (62% below the market valuation) is a house in Granja Viana, in Cotia (SP), with an initial bid of R$ 701.3 thousand. Are you busy.

The cheapest property is a three-bedroom house in Cristinápolis (SE), with an initial bid of R$31,400 (54% below the market valuation). It’s unoccupied.

The most expensive property is a 243 m² apartment in Copacabana, Rio, with an initial bid of R$ 1.9 million (25% below the market valuation). Are you busy.

Another highlight in Rio is a 230 m² apartment in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, with an initial bid of R$932,300 (35% below the market valuation). Are you busy.

In São Paulo, one of the properties is a house in Chácara Belenzinho, in the east side, with an initial bid of R$ 471.9 thousand (34% below the market valuation). Are you busy.

In Ribeirão Preto (SP), a one-bedroom apartment is up for auction, with an initial bid of R$ 264,500 (22% below the market valuation). It’s unoccupied.

The values ​​quoted in this text refer to initial bids and are constantly changing due to new purchase proposals made online. The values ​​were collected on August 2

Beware of Occupied Properties

Most of the properties are occupied. It is up to the buyer to take the necessary measures and bear any expenses for regularization and eviction of the property. Specialists recommend preferentially buying unoccupied properties and give tips, such as reading the notice carefully and visiting the property beforehand, if possible (see this and other tips before buying property at an auction).

How to participate

Individuals and legal entities can participate and bid. Simply register the user on the Sold Leilões website, accept the Terms and Conditions and agree to the Terms of the Auction Notice related to the auction.

After registering, the user must request authorization to release their participation and send the required documentation. You can qualify for the auction up to one hour before the closing time of the trading session. For each bid, the limit is the end of the timer (of each lot).

More information

Santander real estate auction