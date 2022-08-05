Santos announces the signing of right-back Nathan Santos | saints

Santos announced this Friday the signing of right-back Nathan Santos. The 20-year-old athlete, who was at Boavista, from Portugal, arrives permanently at Peixe, with a contract until December 31, 2026.

The athlete was revealed at the base of Vasco da Gama and promoted to professionals in 2020, but was quickly transferred to Boavista, from Portugal, and did not even make his debut for the Rio team.

Last season in Portugal, assuming the starting position in the position, the right-back played in 34 games, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Club president Andres Rueda highlighted the qualities of Nathan, who can also play as a winger, midfielder and winger.

– Nathan is a versatile player, who plays on the right, as a winger, winger. He has also played as a midfielder at Vasco’s base. He was highly evaluated by our Scouting Department, following a process created by the club for hiring. A technical player who will add a lot to our squad – said Rueda.

Before agreeing with Nathan Santos, Santos sought to hire Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, from Argentina. The deal with the Argentine club had advanced, with Tigre accepting the conditions proposed by Santos. Peixe offered an amount immediately and the rest of the amount in installments from the beginning of next year.

However, the Argentines warned that they wanted a higher price. Santos adopted the stance of not entering an “auction” for Blondel and understood that it did everything it could to sign the player.

According to the football executive of Santos, Newton Drummond, the economic crisis experienced by Argentina was one of the factors that complicated the negotiation for both the Tigre player and the midfielder Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán.

The next reinforcement to be announced by Santos should be midfielder Luan, from Corinthians. Peixe got all the details of the 29-year-old player’s signing in the last few days. The player arrives at the club on loan free of charge until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

