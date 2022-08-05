Santos negotiates the hiring of side Nathan, from Boavista-POR

Santos is negotiating the hiring of right-back Nathan, from Boavista, from Portugal. The 20-year-old is expected in the coming days to sign with Peixe. The information was initially released by the UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The defender was revealed in the basic categories of Vasco and transferred to Boavista in 2020, without even having played in the professional squad of the carioca club. In the Portuguese team, he has 49 matches, one goal and three assists.

Last European season, Nathan played 34 of the team’s 40 commitments. Of these, he was a starter in 28. In the current season, the side did not participate in any of the seven friendlies. That’s because he tested positive for covid-19 and had his resubmission delayed.

The boy took the field for the last time on May 14, in a 2-2 draw with Tondela. At the time, he came on during the second half and played for 25 minutes.

Nathan appears as an alternative after Santos’ failed negotiation with Tigre, from Argentina, by Lucas Blondel. The Argentine was Peixe’s main target for the right side, but the boards did not reach an agreement.

Currently, coach Lisca counts only Madson and Auro for the sector. However, neither is unanimous in Vila Belmiro. In addition, both have a contract only until the end of this year.

