São Paulo launches plan to fight monkeypox

The government of São Paulo announced today (4) the launch of a plan to combat monkeypox. Through the so-called Rede Emílio Ribas de Combate à Monkeypox, 93 hospitals and maternity hospitals will be made available, diagnosis and assistance protocols, an accredited network of laboratories for genomic testing and surveillance, 24-hour telephone guidance service for health professionals, intensification of training actions and the creation of the Control and Integration Center formed by 24 specialists.

Referral hospitals will provide backup for the most serious cases requiring hospitalization of patients and isolation beds or Intensive Care Units (ICU). In addition to the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, the largest treatment center for infectious diseases in Latin America, with units in the capital of São Paulo and Guarujá, university hospitals such as the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo will be a reference in the service. (FMUSP) and the Hospital das Clínicas de Ribeirão Preto, and the state’s own general hospitals.

For pregnant women diagnosed with monkeypox, there will be a special protocol, guaranteeing them to be monitored by the municipalities and indicated for delivery in a high-risk health unit. All maternity hospitals of this type in the state will be a reference for cases of the disease. In these cases, prenatal care will be high risk and delivery will be indicated by cesarean section.

“The central objective is to join efforts and integrate institutions and centers of excellence to promote strategic prevention and care actions, taking into account what has been learned in the face of the latest confrontations of endemics and pandemics. The State of São Paulo is prepared to respond quickly to this new challenge”, said the Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uip.

The network also involves laboratory and genomic surveillance of the virus by public and private laboratories, under the command of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) and the Adolfo Lutz Institute and will accredit other laboratories in the state to perform PCR tests in real time and RT-PCR for virus DNA detection.

As a way of advising the actions of the state government, a group was created formed by 24 specialists from different institutions, including scientists, epidemiologists, virologists, infectologists and university professors, called the Control and Integration Center (CCI). The mission is to study and design epidemiological scenarios, propose measures and identify opportunities for developing vaccines and prospecting effective treatments to combat the disease.

Education

Educational communication actions will also be carried out by the network for the population throughout the State of São Paulo, focusing on prevention and identification of signs and symptoms suggestive of monkeypox.

“This set of actions developed by the teams of the two State Departments are fundamental for fighting the disease in São Paulo. These are important guidelines that help the entire health network and the population, avoiding aggravations by the disease and the expansion of transmission in SP”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

According to the state government, so far there are 1,298 confirmed cases of the disease across the state, of which 1,058 are in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. At least five are children under five years of age and two are pregnant. All are isolated, well and being monitored.