São Paulo may have reinforcements against Fla, but it arrives with embezzlement

São Paulo is not 100% ready to face Flamengo. The club has two players serving suspension who will miss the team at Morumbi, this Saturday (6), at 20:30 (Brasilia time). Luciano and Luizão received the third yellow card against Athletico, in defeat last Sunday (31).

But these are not the only absences of Flamengo’s opponent. Jandrei, Arboleda and Caio are treating injuries and are out of training at São Paulo. Therefore, they should not be related to the match. Luan and André Anderson are also absent due to injury. But the duo already trains in the field. However, there is not enough time for athletes to prepare.

Read more: Members of Landim’s supporter group issue a note criticizing the management of Flameng’s Football DepartmentO

Not only from embezzlement lives São Paulo. The club will also have reinforcements for the game against Flamengo. That’s because Patrick and Alisson returned to training with the ball without any kind of restriction this Thursday (4). Therefore, coach Rogério Ceni must have the two midfielders back against Mengo.

At the end of July, Patrick had edema in the left thigh contacted by imaging and was soaked for three games. Alisson is out for longer. The player has not been on the field since June 4, in the 1-1 draw with Avaí. He suffered a sprained knee during the match but has recovered.

Flamengo casualties for the Brasileirão round

Mengão also has embezzlement. In addition to Bruno Henrique, who will only play again next year, Diego Alves is still out. The archer only played six games in 2022 and is always recovering and seeking his best physical shape.

Rodrigo Caio is another one that remains out. The defender suffered an injury to the medial meniscus of his left knee in the game against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão, on July 12. The rest of the team has playing conditions and Dorival Júnior can choose whoever he wants to enter the field.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter and on Instagram.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.