Savings has a record outflow of resources for the month of July and in the partial of the year, informs BC | Economy

The withdrawal of funds from the savings account exceeded deposits by R$ 12.7 billion in July this year, informed the Central Bank this Thursday (4th). It was the largest net outflow (difference between withdrawals and deposits) ever recorded for the month of July since the beginning of the historic period, in January 1995.

According to the BC, last month deposits totaled R$ 290.4 billion. Withdrawals totaled R$ 303.1 billion.

The withdrawals take place at a time of high bank interest rates – the highest in three years – and household indebtedness (read more below).

Also according to the BC, in the first seven months of this year, the Withdrawals of resources from the traditional savings account exceeded deposits by R$ 63.2 billion. This is also the highest value in the historical series. The figure surpasses the previous record, from 2016, when R$ 43.7 billion net was withdrawn from savings.

High indebtedness and default

Indebtedness reaches 77% of families in the country, despite a slight drop in June

According to BC data, household indebtedness to banks, in relation to income accumulated in 12 months, reached 52.2% in March this year (last available data).

In February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, household indebtedness was at 41.7%.

Head of BC’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha noted last week that, in the quarter ended in April, total household indebtedness fluctuated “around the highest levels of the historical series [que começa em janeiro de 2005]”.

According to data from Serasa Experian, the country had 66.6 million defaulters in May, the highest number of debtors since 2016, when the survey began. The sum of debts reaches R$ 278.3 billion, an average of R$ 4,179.50 per debt.

The outflow of resources coincides with the low profitability of savings, which has been losing to inflation. Even with the Selic rising to 13.75% per year and with annual inflation still in the double digits, savings will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate).

Simulations by investment finder Yubb show that many fixed income investments are more attractive, with a net return (discounting projected inflation and income tax) of up to more than 7% for a 12 month period.