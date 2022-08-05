Security flaw for blocked contacts on WhatsApp: Understand the risks

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps around the world. Today, millions of users spread across different countries rely on the application downloaded on their cell phones to chat with their family and friends and also to be able to work.

However, a bug in a program parallel to WhatsApp has been causing a lot of talk lately. That’s because there is a security flaw that is able to reveal some information about users, even if they have taken steps to avoid exposure. See more below.

What happened?

First of all, it must be said that WhatsApp now has several features. Among them is the option to block other users of the platform. When this occurs, in addition to the blocked user no longer being allowed to send messages to the blocked person, the blocked user also no longer sees the other profile’s status updates.

However, a security flaw in the application can allow certain people to be able to circumvent this protection and, therefore, allow those who are blocked to see the information.

Therefore, it is necessary to explain that this does not happen in WhatsApp, but in WhatsApp GB, an application parallel to the original and not legally recognized by the original.

In this way, anyone who has WhatsApp GB installed on their cell phone and uses it can circumvent this WhatsApp security system, which was created to protect the profile information that was responsible for blocking another account.

See also: Is resignation by WhatsApp legal? Know what the LAW says

Is WhatsApp GB dangerous?

It is important to note that there is the official WhatsApp application and there is also another program called WhatsApp GB. It is necessary to point out this difference because, while the first is the official app, the second is another app that has no legal association with the original WhatsApp.

One of the differences of WhatsApp GB is that its users can rely on tools and function options that are different from those available in the original application. With this, users can customize better and have a unique experience.

However, it must be said that WhatsApp GB, because it does not have legal links with the original, is not able to provide security to users. The reason for this is that the original application has end-to-end encryption, which helps to protect the user.

Finally, it should be noted that the original WhatsApp prohibits people from downloading the other unofficial version, at the risk of banning anyone using WhatsApp GB.

See also: More than 50 cell phones will no longer support WhatsApp: Check out the full list