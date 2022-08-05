See the shirts of the top European teams for the 2022/2023 season | international football
The European national championships will start this weekend, effectively starting the new football season on the Old Continent. With this, clubs will officially use the shirts prepared especially for 2022/2023.
O ge prepared a compilation with the shirts of the main European teams this season. Check it out below:
Real Madrid home shirt 2022/2023 — Photo: Disclosure / Real Madrid
Real Madrid 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Real Madrid
Barcelona 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona
Barcelona 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / PSG
Paris Saint-Germain reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / PSG
Manchester City Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester City
Manchester City reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City
Manchester City third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City
Liverpool 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool
Liverpool 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool
Manchester United Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester United
Manchester United reserve shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United
Chelsea home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Chelsea
Arsenal home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
Arsenal 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
Arsenal third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
Tottenham home jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham
Tottenham 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham
Bayern Munich 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Bayern