Sertanejo singer Lucas Guedes dies, aged 32, victim of a heart attack

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment

posted on 8/4/2022 7:45 PM / updated on 8/4/2022 7:47 PM

(credit: Playback/Facebook)

The country singer Lucas Guedes, 32, died this Thursday (4/8), a victim of a heart attack. According to the woman, he felt unwell on Wednesday night and had a stroke and heart attack. In the early hours of this Thursday, he had a heart attack for the second time and died.

The artist, known for the song “Constelação de Cachaceiro”, was in the city of Porto Ferreira, in São Paulo, where he lived. “It’s my love you’re gone… .. How it hurts”, wrote his wife, Karina Santana, on a social network. “I still can’t believe it!!! How it hurts my God”. “Constellação de Cachaceiro”, composed by Lucas Guedes, has more than 8 thousand views on youtube.

The singer’s wake was held this Thursday morning at Santa Luzia funeral home. and the burial was at Cristo Rei Cemetery, in Porto Ferreira.

