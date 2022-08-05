Simaria goes to her nephew’s party and Simone leaves early

Canceled shows, Simaria offstage and uncertain future. The weather for Simone & Simaria in recent months has not been mild at all. Still, there seems to be room for the family. The two made their first public appearance since the last time they shared the stage, this Thursday (4/8), at the birthday party of Simone’s eldest son, Henry. However, Simone left the event early, leaving staff and guests in awe.

People who were present at the party told the column that the sisters greeted each other briefly, without much exchange of affection, and did not even pose for photos together. Simaria’s departure was only publicly exposed, as a caricature company that carried out actions during the event published a video of the singer on social networks. Moments later, the press present at the place also passed on photos of the singer with her children.

After the sisters spoke briefly, Simone left her son’s party alone, while Kaká Diniz, her husband, stayed with the children. Simaria continued in the event.

The duo’s press office was contacted by this column, to understand the reason for the sudden departure that left guests without understanding. According to the team, the departure would be due to exams that would be carried out on the morning of this Friday (5/8).

Simone also expressed herself on social media as soon as she left the event warning about the exams.

