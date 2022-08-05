Simone celebrates eight years of her son and brings together celebrities at a luxurious party in São Paulo

Dinosaur-themed, Simone celebrates eight years of Henry, who appears smiling during celebration

This Thursday (04), the singer Simoneof the duo Simone & Simariais celebrating eight years of the eldest heir, the Henryfruit of her marriage with the businessman Kaka Dinizand decided to promote a lavish party to mark the special date.

themed from Jurassic Parkclassic of cinemas around the world, the luxurious party took place in Barra Funda, in the West Zone of São Paulo, and brought together famous names, such as the digital influencer Gkaythe presenter Daniela Albuquerquethe journalist Fabiola Gadelha, among others.

For decoration, the party house received giant dinosaur eggs, as well as replicas of the animals and some objects present in the films, such as the cars used by the characters, in addition to a lot of green to imitate the ‘forest’ existing in the park.

Smiling, the artist posed next to the birthday boy, her husband and the other heiress of the couple, the little zayawho appeared full of style alongside her family, wearing colorful clothes and with her hair tied up in the famous Maria Chiquinha hairstyle.

In some moments of the boy’s party, who also appeared in the photos very smiling, wearing jeans and a blue jacket, Simone and Kaka Diniz appeared exchanging many caresses, with hugs and kisses on the mouth.

