Simone shows her son’s luxurious 8th birthday party and impresses

Simone has a luxury party in São Paulo to celebrate her son’s 8th birthday

The singer Simone and her husband, the businessman Kaka Diniz, celebrated the eighth birthday of their eldest son Henry in great style. The eldest son of the sertaneja completed another year of life this last Wednesday (3). To celebrate the boy won a super party! The decoration was made by the specialist, darling of the famous, Andréia Guima.

The theme was “Dinosaurs Park” with realistic dolls, eggs, fossils, a real tropical forest. “You’re the best,” she snapped. Simone praising every detail of the party. The celebration was held in São Paulo at the Spasso Dourado Kids Buffet. The place has toys, dance floor, screen providing lots of fun for the kids. Another eye-catching attraction was the cake! On four floors all decorated with the theme, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a miniature volcano. The candy also featured the logo of the famous American film with Henry’s name personalized.

The candy table was still nicely married in a custom wooden box. And a huge tower of pistachio bullets. The party was all about the theme. the pot of nuts, the napkin holder. At the entrance, the most famous colleague in Brazil posed with the birthday boy, her husband and the youngest of the family, little Zaya, one year and five months old. Henry beamed up beside the family in front of a replica dinosaur.

Simone wore a dress by Italian designer Prada. A tube model in lime green color. The baby posed seriously on her mom’s lap wearing a floral dress in pastel pink and blue tones. For the guests, lots of souvenirs to remember the big party forever! Strollers, suitcases and the most surprising and original: those who participated in the party even took home a personalized sleeping bag.

