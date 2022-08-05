Simony opts for a hair cap to prevent hair loss during chemotherapy; understand







Simony wears a cap to prevent hair loss during chemotherapy Photo: Playback/Instagram

The singer Simony revealed to his fans on Wednesday, the 3rd, that he has bowel cancer and has already shown details of the first session of chemotherapy. In a video published on Instagram’s Stories tool, she appears wearing a cold cap to prevent hair loss during treatment.

“Helps 50% not to fall out the hair, it will help a lot. It’s frozen, people”, said the singer.

The device, which caught the attention of fans, helps prevent hair loss by reducing the size of blood vessels in the head. However, the item does not work in all cases.

How does the ice cap work?

The thermal capillary cap is a device used by patients who need to undergo chemotherapy sessionsbut who want to reduce the side effects that lead to hair loss.

“It works by causing vasoconstriction, which is nothing more than a reduction in the caliber of the vessels in the scalp”, explains clinical oncologist Elge Werneck.

With this, blood flow decreases and the effect of chemotherapy in that region decreases. “Consequently, the risks of hair loss due to the direct action of the hair follicles are lower”, he adds.

For all this to happen, the cap must blow air at -20ºC, which may not be so comfortable for the patient. Even headaches are common. “This cap needs to be started an hour before starting chemotherapy and be removed an hour later”, explains the oncologist.

Does the ice cap prevent the hair from falling out?

Despite the decrease in blood flow to the scalp, the effectiveness of the ice cap varies depending on a few factors. According to oncologist Elge Werneck, thinner hair tends to resist less, while thicker hair is more likely to resist.

“The success rate varies according to the patient and the drug being infused”, he summarizes.

Who can wear the ice cap?

Unfortunately, not all patients can use the ice cap. Those who are treating hematological tumors such as leukemia, lymphomas and myelomas cannot use the device, precisely because it affects blood vessels and the distribution of chemotherapy throughout the body.

In addition, the rental of these devices must be made by the patient himself, since it is not offered by the Unified Health System, nor paid by medical plans. The value for use, according to the specialist, can vary between R$ 300 and R$ 1 thousand per session.