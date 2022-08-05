Simu Liu aka Shang-Chi makes fun of Batgirl’s cancellation and Warner problems

Marvel actor joked about competitor’s situation

THE Warner Bros. Discovery revealed in a call to investors its new approach after the change in board, and part of the strategy involves precisely cutting costs – even if that means canceling entire projects like batgirl and the sequence of Scooby!. At this somewhat inopportune moment, one of the stars of marvel studios took the opportunity to make jokes.

Simu Liuwho lives the protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringstook advantage of the chaos in the distinguished competition to play a prank, pretending that a hero’s Christmas special was canceled by disney even though it was fully recorded.

At post on twitter (in English), Liu pretends to make an ad in which he says “I’m sorry to inform you that Disney has canceled Shang-Chi’s Christmas special due to quality control reasons.”, and jokes that there was even a reconstruction of the dimension of Ta Lo in the form of a sponge cake.

The actor’s joke has a few layers. First, the chaos in the direction of the studio and the DC Films, which is expected to undergo changes soon. Then the idea that batgirl was canceled for being bad, something that has not yet been entirely denied by the Warner. And also a slight allusion to the Star Warswhose Christmas special is to this day considered one of the worst things ever done in franchise history.

on account of inopportune moment and how bizarre the whole situation is at Warner Bros. Discovery, many people in the responses were uncomfortable with the joke, asking Simu Liu consider don’t play with something that affects the creative teams behind the canceled projects.

The actor has yet to comment on the controversy surrounding his post.

Enjoy and check it out: