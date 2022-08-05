Singer attends Simone’s son’s birthday party

Singer Simaria Mendes, 40, put aside the crisis experienced with her sister Simone Mendes, 38, and attended her nephew Henry’s eight-year birthday party. The sisters, however, were not photographed together at the event.

The celebration took place at a buffet in the neighborhood of Barra Funda, in São Paulo, tonight. Simone Mendes’ eldest son’s party theme was inspired by dinosaurs.

The event was attended by friends and family of Simone and Simaria. GKay, Camila Loures, Fabíola Gadelha and Daniela de Albuquerque, among other celebrities, were also present at Henry’s eight-year celebration.

The photos released from the party, however, show Simaria in one side with friends and their children, while Simone is accompanied by her husband, Kaka Diniz, and children Henry and Zaya in another corner of the event.

Simaria goes to her nephew Henry’s birthday party, Simone’s son Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Simone with her children and husband Kaka Diniz Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Simone with her children and husband Kaka Diniz Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Simone with Kaka Diniz and the children Henry Zaya Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Simone with Kaka Diniz and the children Henry Zaya Image: Brazil News

On social media, fans of the duo Simone and Simaria shared videos confirming Simaria’s presence at the sister’s son’s event. In the images, she appears next to her eldest daughter, Giovanna, posing for a caricature.

Tonight (4th), Simaria was present at the 8th birthday party of Henry, her nephew, son of her sister Simone. In the video we see Simaria and Giovanna in one of the attractions of the party, with the Caricarton gang. Bilux approved caricatures? pic.twitter.com/dS2pT5ml7j — Simaria Access (@Simaria Access) August 5, 2022

“Still do not know”

On August 1st, Simone was asked by a follower about when Simaria should resume the duo’s shows and responded briefly:

“I don’t know yet,” he said. The singer also explained that she took a break from performing.

“I did the entire June and July schedule. I took some time off to rest my wits and enjoy my son’s vacation.”

This weekend, Lucas Pasin, columnist for splashrevealed that Simone and Simaria’s fans fear the definitive end of the duo as the schedule for the second semester of the “colleguinhas” has been canceled little by little.

Simone and Simaria were contracted for the 48th Exposul, in Rondonópolis (MT), on the 13th, but the presentation was canceled with an announcement to the fans. It has not yet been announced who will replace the sisters.

Almost at the same time, another show by the “colleguinhas” was also cancelled, on September 7 at Expo Araçatuba 2022. Leonardo will replace Simone and Simaria there.

According to Exposul’s advice, the cancellation of Simone and Simaria’s show came from the duo themselves, “due to personal issues that the sisters have been facing.”

Simone and Simaria’s press office, contacted by Lucas Pasin, has not yet commented on the matter.