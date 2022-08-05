Singer George Henrique’s wife suffered a sexual crime during an examination in a hospital in Goiânia, says advisory | Goiás

The wife of singer George Henrique, Francine Toaldo, suffered a sexual crime while attending a hospital in Goiânia, according to the advice of the sertanejo, the duo with Rodrigo. According to the team, the case happened during an intimate examination that was carried out by the influencer.

O g1 requested a position from Hospital do Coração on Thursday morning (4), but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

The case took place in September last year, but the sertanejo team did not provide details about the fact. According to the advisory, Francine and George await the outcome of the investigations.

The advisory also informed, in an official statement, that there is currently a process that runs in secrecy of Justice against the hospital.

“Immediately, after the incident, a report was registered”, details the advisory.

The team responsible for the communication of the countryman duo also details that the crime suffered by the influencer was sexual harassment and that the suspect was not part of the hospital’s medical or nursing staff.

“In a parallel way, a lawsuit was also filed, in which the hospital’s responsibility for the lack of security and service provision, due to the lack of surveillance inside the hospital unit, is discussed”, he pointed out.

