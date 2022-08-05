Singer Jorge Moraes is shot dead inside his house in Belém

On social media with many followers and videos, he introduced himself as Jorge Moraes, “Seresta de Luxo”. Owner of an impeccable voice, the re-recorded hit songs that make the party echoed in bars and nightclubs in Belém as well as parties.

Jorge Moraes was shot dead inside the house where he lived this Thursday (4) on Rua dos Pariquis, on the corner with Travessa Monte Alegre, in the populous Jurunas neighborhood of Belém.

According to the first information, the singer was at home preparing another work on the computer when he was called by name. Upon opening the door, he was surprised by the assassin who, gun in hand, shot five times, killing Jorge Moraes.

The victim’s wife, who was in another compartment of the property, was scared and, upon arriving in the room, ended up finding her husband practically lifeless and the murderer on the run. She needed to receive medical attention in a hospital due to the shock she received.

An ambulance from the Mobile Service Samu 192 was still called by the family in an attempt to help the singer, however, the paramedics ended up noting the death.

Information circulating on social media stated that Jorge Moraes was the son of singer Cleide Moraes, the Rainha da Saudade, who died in an accident on the Mosqueiro road in July 2020. However, the singer’s family denied any kinship with the singer. victim and informed that he was a great friend of the family.

Local residents reported the incident to the Military Police, who sent several vehicles from the 20th Battalion to survey the crime scene. Witnesses said that two men were in the car that transported the killer to the victim’s home. Security camera footage should help with identification.

The Civil Police through the Homicide Division was at the scene raising information about the motivation of the crime, not being ruled out any possibility. The Scientific Police of Pará confirmed the request for the removal of the body after 6 pm. Due to being well known in the neighborhood, dozens of people gathered to follow the work of state security forces at the crime scene.

remember him singing