Single? Karoline Lima talks about her relationship with player Éder Militão

The digital influencer, Karoline Limasaid to his followers that the end of his relationship with the football player, Eder Militãoit’s official and she’s still single.

+ Karoline Lima details the postpartum period of her daughter with player Éder Militão

After opening a question box in Instagram stories, the blonde was asked by a follower about her relationship status: “Are you single, Mami? Sorry for the indiscretion,” I ask.

In the sequence, using a photo of you, after the birth of your daughter with the player, Cecilia, Karol stated that she is still single: “Yes. Yes. Hey. Yes,” she revealed.

After talking about the relationship, the blonde answered another question, but now the follower wanted to know if she would stay in Madrid, the model responded by saying that she is ready to go back to Brazil with her daughter. “Soon I’ll be in São Paulo with the queen, shaking hahahaha.”

The subject of the moment involving the influencer is the shape of her body, given that she has just gone through the birth of her first child. Netizens were shocked by Karol’s good shape and soon asked if she had any surgery.

And bluntly, the influencer approached the subject lightly in her stories. “I saw that my body’s recovery came out on some Instagrams. Some of the comments, made me laugh,” she began.

“There were a lot of people saying that I had lipo after giving birth. I gave birth and had lipo right there. Never! First, that I would be full of braces and pain”, continued Karol.

In addition, she said that she has had lipo, but it’s been a long time. “I do have lipo, from a few years ago and this helps a lot in my recovery being faster”, concludes Karol.

