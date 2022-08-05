Smallpox of the monkeys: “staying clinging” a situation of risk of transmission – Health

UFMG expert points out that the table minimized the risk of contact with bedding and hygiene items (photo: Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto/Reserved rights/Agencia Brasil)

The nearly 20,000 cases of monkeypox in the world raised the alarm about the disease. To try to stop the transmission of the disease, specialists from the Health Department of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States, pointed out the main forms of contagion by the disease. The data was complicated in a table that circulates on social networks.

In Brazil, the material was translated by an infectious disease specialist and an NGO that produces health content for LGBTQIA+ people. American experts divide the activities into four risk scales.

Called the ‘highest risk’, the highest scale combines two occasions: direct contact with skin lesions, crusts and body fluids. In addition to sexual or intimate contact, emphasizing that using condoms does not protect against monkey pox.

Then comes ‘increased risk’. Among the activities are kissing and cuddling. It also includes dancing at a party indoors with lots of people shirtless or not fully dressed.

In the ‘intermediate risk’, there are situations such as sharing drinks, cutlery and utensils. Also share bedding, towels and hygiene items. In addition to dancing at a party indoors, with people fully dressed.

Finally, dancing outdoors, being in the workplace and trying on clothes in the store are classified as ‘low risk’. As well as touching the doorknob, using restrooms and public transport. In addition, going to the pool, bathtubs, rivers and waterfalls are also considered less dangerous. The list also includes supermarkets, bars and gym, with low possibility of contagion through the equipment.

Expert clarifies table

The State of Minas consulted virologist and professor at UFMG Ema Kroon about the information released by American doctors. She explains that in addition to direct contact with lesions, in closed environments there is a risk of transmission through the respiratory tract when there is proximity to an infected person.

“It is not an airborne disease, but depending on the stage the patient is in, the virus is found in the respiratory tract”, he points out. According to the specialist, the risk is also increased in the handling of infected objects, such as bedding, for example.

In these cases, when they are shaken in the air, they can generate the dissemination of infectious viruses in the environment that can then infect people through the respiratory tract. In other words, for the UFMG professor, the list of items with greater risk is flawed. And it should include sharing beds, towels and hygiene items.

But how to protect yourself?

Kroon explains that, as the main forms of dissemination of smallpox in monkeys are through direct contact with lesions, with infected droplets and objects that can generate the circulation of the virus in the air, the forms of protection are simple. In addition to avoiding touching injuries, she indicates wearing masks in risk situations, sanitizing hands and environments.

She also draws attention to workers who handle bed linen in hotels and hospitals, for example. “We also have to be very concerned about the self-isolation of patients and that these patients do not have contact with animals”, she pointed out.

Regarding sexual transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) even advised men who have sex with men to avoid having intimate contact. The recommendation generated a discussion about discrimination against non-heterosexual sexual orientations, especially gay and bisexual men.

Kroon points out that the recommendation came at the beginning of the epidemiological situation, which indicated the greater circulation of the virus in this group. “However, with the passage of time and the expansion of the number of cases, there are already reports from other groups, such as children and pregnant women. In this way, as it is not a classically transmitted sexually transmitted disease, the transmission will certainly be extended to other groups and age groups”, she says.