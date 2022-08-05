Southeast Asian nations issue warnings about Taiwan

ASEAN nations expressed concern about “international and regional volatility” and urged all parties involved to “refrain from provocative actions”.
RT – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said in a joint statement that ongoing tensions in the Taiwan Strait could cause “miscalculations, serious clashes, open conflicts and unforeseen consequences”.
In their warning, which followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, ASEAN nations expressed concern about “international and regional volatility” and urged all parties involved to “refrain from provocative actions”.
The association is a political and economic union of 10 states, including Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
