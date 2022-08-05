Soy intensifies highs, rises more than 40 pts and November contract returns to…

Soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange continue to rise and intensify their gains on Thursday afternoon (3). Close to 1:40 pm (Brasilia time), prices rose from 55.75 to 45.50 points in the most traded positions, with November already surpassing US$ 14.00 and being quoted at US$ 14.15 per bushel. January was $14.23 and March was $14.22 per bushel.

At the same time, the dollar fell by 1.3% against the real, returning to R$5.21. In the dollar index, the drop was 0.6%.

The fuel for the good advance of the grain comes from strong increases that are also present for soybean meal at CBOT this Thursday. This afternoon, the December contract – which is now the most traded for the derivative – had gained more than 5% to be quoted at US$ 419.50 per short ton. The other positions also rose more than 5%, with an eye on very strong fundamentals.

“The producers in Argentina continue to hold the grain. The new superminister of the Economy did not announce changes in the retentions, which had been expected by the producers”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

In addition to Argentina, attention is also paid to logistical inefficiencies in the US. Also according to Vanin, there is a lack of wagons in the country, the supply is compromised and the moment is also a stimulus for the advance of prices of the derivative, especially in Chicago.

CLIMATE IN THE USA

In addition to the new surge in bran, the North American climate model – GFS – once again showed less rain for the Corn Belt, especially in the northern and western portions of the belt, in addition to more heat, which has also given room for the highs of soybeans.

“The market is pricing in yield reductions in the USDA’s August supply and demand report next week. If the weather remains hot and dry for the second half of August, the USDA will also have to cut yields in September,” he said. also says Agrinvest.

The maps below, from NOAA – the official US weather service -, show forecast rains for the next five and seven days, and in both the concentration is higher, in fact, further east of the US, in states like Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Rains forecast for August 4th to 9th – Map: NOAA

Rain forecast for August 4th to 11th – Map: NOAA

“The volatility we see today is being attributed to drought ‘trends’ for the US producing regions, as this month is decisive for commodity productivity as plants are reaching maturity”, says the director general of Grupo Labhoro , Ginaldo Souza.

And he reiterates the need to monitor the divergence between climate models.

“The GFS and European models continue to conflict in their predictions. The GFS predicts dry weather for all of the western plains, Minnesota, much of Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, central and northern Illinois, northern Missouri, much of Arkansas and Louisiana.

However, the European model conflicts with light rains for southeastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and the entire state of Wisconsin,” says Sousa.