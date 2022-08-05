SP discusses with Health who will receive the vaccine

The government of São Paulo is debating with the Ministry of Health who will be the target audience for the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine in Brazil. The country is expected to receive 50,000 doses through PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) in August.

The State Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uip, and the Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, claim to have a meeting scheduled tomorrow (5) with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to talk about the matter.

According to Uip, there are two vaccines being manufactured in the world against the disease. Due to the high demand —which includes several countries—, obtaining doses for Brazil has been costly for both the federal and state governments.

“The ministry managed to acquire 50,000 doses, which will vaccinate 25,000 people. We are discussing with the ministry what the target populations will be at first”, said infectious disease specialist David Uip at a press conference this morning (4). The idea is that the vaccines are distributed by the SUS (Unified Health System), in a national campaign.

It’s no use creating expectations that we’ll vaccinate the country all of a sudden.”

David Uip, Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health

The Butantan Institute, linked to the São Paulo government, is negotiating partnerships with other laboratories around the world to enable the production of the monkeypox vaccine in the country. So far, there has been no progress in the talks, as the UOL.

“Butantan and the ministry are negotiating the sending of the IFA [insumo utilizado na produção do imunizante] so that we can consider that both Butantan and Fiocruz produce the vaccine in Brazil”, added Uip.

Joint action between government and city hall

The press conference was held in conjunction with the City of São Paulo, to publicize actions and plans at the state and municipal levels to combat the disease.

A group of 24 specialists, who are part of the Control and Integration Center, was designated to advise on actions to combat monkeypox. Among the specialists are epidemiologists, virologists, infectologists and university professors, according to the São Paulo government.

The State also announced an integrated network for diagnosis of the disease. Before, only the Adolfo Lutz laboratory issued diagnoses. From now on, the Butantan Institute and private and university laboratories will be able to carry out monkeypox testing.

Training measures were also announced for health professionals from different areas, so that there is integration in the medical conduct of reception, diagnosis and treatment of patients in each health unit.