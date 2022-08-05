SP has 2 pregnant women and 5 infected children

The government of São Paulo reported this Thursday, 4th, that two pregnant women, five children and five adolescents were diagnosed with monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state and are in isolation.

Although the virus has spread most quickly among gay and bisexual men, experts warn that the infection could migrate to other groups.

“It can happen to everyone,” said the Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uip, during the announcement of a plan to fight the disease in São Paulo.

Uip pondered that, until now, there is a prevalence of the disease in certain groups, such as men who have sex with other men, but this situation is “transitory”. “In a little while, all people will be susceptible to contamination.”

Although the lethality of the disease is generally considered low, and most cases do not require hospitalization, the risk is greater for pregnant women, children under 8 years of age and immunocompromised people, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. .

Last week, Brazil recorded the first death from the disease, of an immunosuppressed patient. The advance of the disease exposes the need for measures, such as the preparation of the assistance network, cooperation with municipalities and training of professionals.

The measures announced by the government of São Paulo include leaving 93 hospitals and maternity hospitals behind, expanding testing and genomic surveillance in public and private networks and creating a special protocol for care for pregnant women who become infected. According to the State Health Department, these hospitals will be a reference and will receive the most serious cases in need of hospitalization and isolation beds or Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The State of São Paulo has already confirmed 1,298 cases of the disease, most of them in the city of São Paulo – currently two people are hospitalized. At Hospital Emílio Ribas, a reference for infectious diseases, 30 suspected cases of the disease arrive daily.

In the case of pregnant women diagnosed with the virus, there will be monitoring and indication for delivery in a high-risk health unit. The general recommendation for delivery, in the case of infected pregnant women, will be cesarean section, to avoid transmission to the baby. In cases where there are no lesions in the perianal region, the possibility of vaginal delivery can be evaluated.

The São Paulo government also advised that infected postpartum women (women who have just given birth) should suspend breastfeeding for 14 days as a precaution. It is not yet clear whether transmission can occur through breast milk. The contact of the infected mother with the newborn must also be reduced.

This week, the Ministry of Health advised that pregnant, postpartum and lactating women wear masks indoors and have sex with condoms as a way to prevent the disease.

Regarding infected children who are currently in isolation, the São Paulo government reported that the contagion possibly occurred after close contacts at parties with contaminated people. The Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, recalled that contamination can occur through kisses and hugs and that, therefore, this type of contact should be avoided in case of suspicion of the disease.

In the capital of São Paulo, the records of the disease in children led the City to promote training with more than 3,000 education professionals, such as teachers and directors, so that they know how to identify injuries and refer suspected cases to basic health units. The course was later made available on YouTube and already has more than 15,000 views.

“It is important that the team is aware of the first injuries. Therefore, we have expanded training”, explained the Secretary of Health of the city of São Paulo, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

The State of São Paulo is evaluating replicating this type of training in the schools of the network, according to the coordinator of Disease Control of the State, Regiane de Paula. states, take training and qualification”, said Regiane.

Uip highlighted that monkeypox is an “absolutely different” disease from Covid-19, from the point of view of contagion and lethality.

“But not (it is different in relation to) the need for action.” Secretary Gorinchteyn recalled that it is not, at the moment, a “public health emergency”, as it was with covid-19, but integrated work is needed.

Among the announced measures, the secretary also said that the State is investing in laboratory and genomic surveillance by public and private laboratories, under the command of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center and the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

The validation of positive diagnoses will not depend on confirmation by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, the ministry said, but the samples will continue to be sent to the state institute so that the genomic monitoring of the disease can be carried out. The network will also accredit other laboratories in the state to carry out tests in real time.

“You can make a mistake once, but you can’t be surprised the second time. In the covid pandemic, there was a lack of governance, rapid response, information, supplies and vaccines up to a certain point. an outbreak of monkeypox,” said Uip.

Vaccines and treatment

The São Paulo government is still awaiting the purchase of 50,000 doses of vaccine by the Ministry of Health, which will be distributed among the States, and the definition of who will be the priority public for the application of these doses.

The Butantan Institute and the Ministry of Health are also negotiating the shipment of active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) so that the vaccine can be produced in Brazil, by Butantan or the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), but these negotiations will not have immediate answers.