SP Health Secretary announces plan to fight monkey smallpox and warns: ‘It can happen to everyone’

David Uip is an infectious disease specialist and current secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health in São Paulo



The infectious disease specialist and secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uipheld a press conference this Thursday, 04, and warned the population about the spread of monkey pox. According to the doctor, it is a mistake to stigmatize the disease over a certain group – as was done in the first recorded cases of HIV, in the 1980s. “We, as health professionals, did everything wrong in terms of communication. At that moment it became a very boring thing, it became a prejudiced, stigmatizing disease, and we pay the price for that mistake to this day,” he said. Uip also stressed that the incidence of the virus in these groups is transitory and will soon affect the general population. “In a little while, all people will be susceptible to contamination, so this care makes us divide communication for the general public and communication for more prevalent groups. For example, we already have cases in children, in pregnant women, and in women and men who live on the streets,” he said after updating the disease figures in Sao Paulo.

In the territory of São Paulo, 1,298 positive diagnoses for monkeypox have already been recorded, and of these infected, 97% are men. In total, there are 45 women with the disease, two of whom are pregnant. In the state, 98% of cases are mild. Regarding the coping plan, Uip informed that the State will have 93 hospitals in the rear, along with an accredited network that will have laboratories, so that tests are carried out and care can be provided to those who contract the virus. There will also be a Control and Integration Center that will have the function of advising the government in dealing with the provision of information, the projection of epidemiological scenarios and to guide on measures that can be taken. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged boys who date other men to reduce their number of sexual partners in order to lessen their exposure to the disease.