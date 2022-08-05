Specs of upcoming AMD Ryzen CPUs leak: 7950X, 7900X, 7700X and 7600X

See the cores, threads, clocks and TDP settings of upcoming Ryzen processors

After being listed on the website of the OMGthe new processors Ryzen 7000 series “Raphael” had their specifications revealed. The characteristics of the new models were disclosed by the portal Wccftech and realize that, at launch, there will be four CPUs presented: the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X; Ryzen 9 7900X; Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. The devices based on Zen 4 architecture should be officially unveiled soon, with sales starting September 15th.

Check out the leaked specs of the new processors below OMG.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

The strongest model in this release, the Ryzen 9 7950Xwill come in settings of 16 cores and 32 threads. CPU clocks will be 4.5 GHz at the base frequency and 5.7 GHz in boost. In terms of TDP, the specifications point to 170 W and the cache will be 80 MB, being 64 MB in L3 and 16 MB in L2. The expectation is that this model will clash with one of the tops of the Intel currently, the Core i9-12900K.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

With specs a little below the 7950XO Ryzen 9 7900X must present 12 cores and 24 threads. The clock settings will be based on 4.7 GHz and 5.6 GHz in boost, and TDP maintains the default 7950X with 170 W. The cache is 76 MB, consisting of 64 MB L3 and 12 MB L2.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

O Ryzen 7 7700X will bring 8 colors and 16 threads in your settings, with the base and boost clocks, respectively, 4.5 GHz and 5.4 GHz. In this CPU O TDP will be smaller, with 105 Wand the cache of 40 MB, being 32 MB L3 and 8 MB L2.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Finally, the most basic model among the versions presented, the Ryzen 5 7600X. According to the portal, the processor will present 6 cores and 12 threads clocked based on the frequency of 4.7 GHz and a single-core boost of 5.3 GHz. Furthermore, they are expected 105 W of TDP and the cache memory 38 MB, 32 MB L3 and 6 MB L2.

Source: Wccftech